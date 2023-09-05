Sanatan Dharma remark row: Priyank Kharge takes on BJP’s Santhosh, raises caste division issue

Defending Tamil Nadu Minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement on “eradication of Sanatana Dharma”, Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge on Tuesday challenged and questioned BJP national General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, saying “who divided society on the basis of caste?”



Bengaluru: Defending Tamil Nadu Minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement on “eradication of Sanatana Dharma”, Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge on Tuesday challenged and questioned BJP national General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, saying “who divided society on the basis of caste?”

Santhosh while condemning the statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin, stated that “if there is an infection in somebody’s stomach, you chop off the head?”

Priyank Kharge, referring to the caste system said, “Mr. B.L. Santhosh, I am happy that you agreed that there is an infection to be treated.”

“There have been many infections for over thousands of years and it is still prevalent today that discriminates between humans and denies them their dignity of being a human.”

“I am not as intelligent as you are, but please enlighten me. – Who put these rules in the society? – What makes someone more righteous than the other? – Who divided us on caste lines? – Why are certain people untouchables? – Why can’t they enter temples even now? – Who got into these practices that underline the inferior status of women? Who got into the caste based social structure, which is unequal and oppressive?” Priyank Kharge questioned.

“No one intends to chop off the head, but one needs to cure the infection with equal rights and dignity to all. The only cure to all these infections is the Constitution to which your organization (RSS and BJP) and you (B.L. Santhosh) are against. You are from Karnataka, please spread the preachings of Guru Basavanna, it will help us build a more equitable society,” Kharge added.

Like this: Like Loading...