Sanath Kumar Shetty Elected President of Tulu Koota Kuwait

The 22nd Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK) was held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Indian Community School, Salmiya. The program commenced with prayer by the TKK children Aashna Ram and Ashrith Ram followed by national anthems of Kuwait and India. This was followed by a one-minute silent prayer to express solidarity and pay homage to General Bipin Rawat, CDS-IAF, his wife, and 11 other officers of the Indian armed forces who lost their lives in the ill-fated helicopter crash.

The president, Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty, the advisors – Mr Satishchandra Shetty, Mr Tharendra P. Shettigar, Mr Wilson D’Souza, Mr Ramesh Bhandary, along with the management committee members marked the auspicious beginning of the program by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Vice President, Mr Abdul Razak wholeheartedly welcomed the members of the association for the 22nd Annual General Meeting and congratulated everyone for the successful journey of TKK. He also mentioned the recent philanthropy work of financial assistance to Seva Bharathi, a centre for rehabilitation of the people with spinal cord injury at Kanyady, Dharmasthala. Although the centre is doing a tremendous amount of work, it is apparently not very well known to the public

within the district of Tulunadu. TKK recognized their selfless service, and the program was broadcasted through Namma Kudla TV Channel which will help to bring the organization to the limelight. He requested all the members to support such philanthropy work of TKK.

At the meeting, General Secretary Mr Roshan Quadras submitted the Annual Report of 2021 which reflected the accomplishments of the Koota during the whole year. Even during the difficult time of Covid, TKK has provided financial assistance of INR 7.5 Lakh to the needy in India and Kuwait under its welfare projects. The audited annual financial report for the year 2021 was presented by Treasurer Mr Dinesh Ram Bannanje. Both the reports were approved in the meeting by the applause of the attending members.

The Committee members who excelled in fundraising efforts by reaching out to individuals, advertisers, and sponsors to support the events of Tulu Koota during the year, were awarded during the AGM. The Top four financial contributors for the association during 2021 were The President Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty, Advisor Mr Wilson D’Souza, Vice President, Mr Abdul Razak, and Joint Secretary Mrs Vanitha Vinod Kumar.

Mr Sachidananda Suvarana and Mr Aryan Bhandary were felicitated with a memento for their selfless effort for the Koota activities during the year 2021. In addition, Mrs Sudarani and her dance team were felicitated with mementoes in appreciation of their IIK Diwali performance for representing TKK. Mrs Mabel Rosario who served TKK for more than 13 years during her 40 years stay in Kuwait was felicitated with a shawl, bouquet, and memento with best wishes for her travel and stay in India.

The following cultural programs were performed by the talented participants, members, and kids of Tulu Koota Kuwait.

1. Yakshagana Song by Mr. Rafikuddin

2. Dance performance by Ms Sudaranai, Ms Shruthi Hoigegadde, Ms Amritha Nayak, and Ms Renuka Devi Bilinele

3. A beautiful folk song by Ms Mugdha Bhandary

4. Hindi Songs by Mr Kaisar Khan, Ms Laveena Prafulla, Ms Gladys Noronha, and Ishan Govind.

5. Kannada songs by Mr Sharif Kairangala and Mr Govind Babu.

6. A fusion dance by Hawally Junior group consisting of Nikitha Nazareth, Ayush Naik, Abhiram Nagendra Brahma, dance by Aashna Ram, and tiny tots dance by Ira Avin Suvarna, Shishti Sandesh Amin, Iaan Salvino, Immanuel, and Manvitha Lokesh stole the show.

The second part of the stage program was the introduction of 2022 Managing Committee members for the Koota. Election officer Mr Ramesh Shekhar Bhandary efficiently introduced the unanimously elected new management committee members.

The elected members of the new managing committee are:

President – Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty

Vice President – Mr Abdul Razak Nitte

General Secretary – Mr Roshan Prashanth Quadras

Joint Secretary – Mrs Vanitha Vinod Kumar

Treasurer – Mr Dinesh Ram Bannanje

Internal Auditor – Mr Shankar Shetty

Cultural Secretary – Mr Manoj Shetty

Sports Secretary – Mr Lionel Mascarenhas

Public Relations Officer – Mr Manoj Stephen Rego

Welfare Officer – Mr Vijay Wilson Albuquerque

The newly-elected managing committee members in their introduction speech thanked Tulu Koota Kuwait for the great opportunity to serve this prestigious association. They assured their utmost professionalism, commitment, and teamwork for all the activities of TKK.

The newly elected President, Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty in his speech expressed his gratitude for re-electing him for the lead role of TKK. As Tulu Koota Kuwait steps into the 23 rd year of inception, he assured of dynamic teamwork with innovative ideas, strategic thinking, and hard work to enhance the credibility and visibility of Tulu Koota Kuwait through greater welfare and charity projects for the benefit of Tuluvas. He also assured of the continuation of “Ashraya Yojane” “Glimmer of Hope” and “Project Education” with the extended scope and dimension to it. All The advisors and members of TKK congratulated the new President and the managing committee for the year 2022.

The new management committee along with advisors released the New calendar for the year 2022.

The event culminated with a fabulous Christmas celebration. Christmas Carols were sung by talented TKK kids led by Reiner Rego with his team. The entry of Santa Claus brought joy and happiness to the children and gathered attendees. Cake cutting and distribution of sweets marked

the beginning of the Christmas season and the New Year. The Raffle draw was efficiently conducted by energetic committee member, Mr Manohar Prabhu along with advisors and the management committee, and the winners grabbed exciting prizes.

The entire program was well coordinated by Mr Lionel Mascarenhas in absence of Cultural Secretary Mr Manoj Shetty. Mr Ronald D’Souza coordinated the technical part of the cultural program. The whole program was excellently compered by Mrs Shobha Harish Bhandary.

The program was concluded with the vote of thanks by the General Secretary, Mr Roshan Quadras.