Sanath Shetty Elected President of Tulu Koota Kuwait

Kuwait: The 21st Annual General Body Meeting of Tulu Koota Kuwait, which is one of the largest Associations in Kuwait, was held on February 26, 2021, on Virtual Platform.

The programme commenced with the Kuwaiti and Indian National Anthem, which was played by TKK stars Arshia Ramesh Bhandary, and Hrustun Henry Fernandes, followed by a Prayer song by Sadvikha J Rao, a budding TKK talent. The outgoing members of the Managing Committee led by outgoing President Mr Ramesh Shekar Bhandary marked the program’s auspicious beginning by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

President Ramesh Shekar Bhandary wholeheartedly welcomed the members of the association for the 21st Annual General Meeting and spoke about the successful journey of TKK. However, it was a tough time for Koota through Covid rams affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned that all the events conducted in the 20th year had created history, thus setting the TKK standard high. He also thanked the members for allowing him to serve the Koota as a President for an extended period of 805 days.

Also, with pleasure, he announced, Tulu Koota Kuwait has been selected for the Karnataka State Tulu Sahitya Academy award (Overseas) for the year 2020 for its outstanding cultural and philanthropic activities. This is the first-ever Award in the history of Tulu Sahitya Academy that is bestowed to any Overseas Associations. Tulu Koota Kuwait is fortunate enough to achieve such an Award. President Ramesh Shekar Bhandary wholeheartedly thanked members, well-wishers, past Presidents, Sponsors, Tulu Sahitya Academy and the Honorable Chief Minister Shri B.S.Yediyurappa for the Award.

At the meeting, General Secretary Mr Vijay Wilson Albuquerque submitted the Annual Report 2020 that reflected on the accomplishments of the Koota during the pandemic year. Treasurer Mr Shankar Shetty presented the Audited Annual Finance Reports for the year 2020, and both the reports were approved in the meeting with the applause of virtually attending members.

The Committee members who had surpassed all efforts in reaching out to individuals, advertisers and sponsors to support the events of Tulu Koota during the year were awarded during the AGM. The Top 3 financial contributor for the Koota during 2020 are President Ramesh Shekar Bhandary, Advisor Mr Wilson D’Souza, Cultural and Secretary Mr Abdul Razak. Committee members with the Highest raffle tickets sale were also awarded prizes for their support.

This was followed by the introduction of 2021 Managing Committee members for the Koota. Returning Officer Mr Harish Bhandary efficiently introduced new management committee members who were nominated by the outgoing management committee and Advisory committee due to the current situation as office bearers of Tulu Koota Kuwait for the year 2021.

The elected members of the new managing committee are:

President – Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty

Vice President – Mr Abdul Razak Nitte

General Secretary – Mr Roshan Prashanth Quadras

Joint Secretary – Mrs Vanitha Vinod Kumar

Treasurer – Mr Dinesh Ram Bannanje

Internal Auditor – Mr Shankar Shetty

Cultural Secretary – Mr Manoj Shetty

Sports Secretary – Mr Chandrahas Shetty

PRO – Mr Manoj Stephen Rego

Welfare Officer – Mr Vijay Wilson Albuquerque

The newly elected Managing Committee members, in their introduction speech, thanked Tulu Koota Kuwait for giving them an opportunity to serve Tulu Koota in their new role. They assured the association of their utmost professionalism, commitment, and teamwork to significantly boost Tulu Koota Kuwait’s public profile.

The newly elected President, Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty, expressed his gratitude for selecting and having faith in him to lead as President of TKK for 2021. As the Tulu Koota Kuwait is stepping into its 22nd year of formation, he assured that his new dynamic team would work to bring-in innovative ideas, strategic thinking, and most of all, strive to increase the credibility and visibility of Tulu Koota Kuwait in welfare and charity projects. He also assured on the existing welfare projects under the banner of “Ashraya Yojane” “Glimmer of Hope” and “Project Education” would continue with the extended scope and dimension to it. He thanked his immediate past President, Mr Ramesh S Bhandary, for his outstanding efforts in leading TKK and taking the association to the next level. The advisors and outgoing president of TKK congratulated the new President and Managing committee for the year 2021.

The day was also filled with cultural programs as below.

1. Filmy Dance fusion by TKK Dance Group consisting of Adeline Vanessa Castelino, Arrushi Manoj Kumar, Roselynn Joice, Ashmit Bhandary, Karthikeya Brahma & Royce Paul

2. Semiclassical and hip hop Fusion by TKK Dance Group consisting of Adeline Vanessa Castelino, Arrushi Manoj Kumar & Roselynn Joice

3. Folk Dance by Hawalli Kids by Ayush Harish Nayak, Abhiram Nagendra Bahma & Nikitha Victoria Nazareth.

4. Old vs New Hindi songs fusion by TKK budding Talents Aryan Ramesh Bhandary & Mugdha Bhandary

5. Tulu song and Dance TKK Kids Lauren and Rachel

The Raffle draw was conducted at the end of the programme, and the winners are as follows;

1st Prize Gold Necklace – Thelma Roshan Quadras

2nd Prize-Laptop-Jagadeeshwara Shanbogue

3rd Prize- Smart Phone-Abraham Thomas

4th Prize- LED TV-Dinesh Ram Bannanje

4th Prize-Microwave Oven –Roshan Quadras

The event was well coordinated by Cultural Secretary Mr Abdul Razak, Zoom support by TKK Technical Team and wonderfully hosted by young and energetic talent Mr Srinath Prabhu.

The virtual event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by the General Secretary, Mr Roshan Quadras.