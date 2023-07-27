Sanctioned in 2014, the New DC Office in Padil Stalled due to Lack of Funds

Mangaluru: Even as the funds were sanctioned during CM Siddaramaiah’s tenure, and even though the work to construct a 2.3 lakh sq ft three-storey building on 5.8 acres at Padil commenced in 2018, As per the plan, the new DC Office complex will house 38 departments, besides a DC court hall, DC’s chamber, a mini-conference hall, offices for the MP, district minister and a canteen. It will also have a parking facility to accommodate nearly 200 cars. The project commenced in February 2018, and should have been completed before August 2019.

However, it is now learnt that with no budgetary allocation for the completion of the new deputy commissioner’s office building, which is under construction is in an uncertain phase. As per the plan, the work of the new DC office complex should have been completed in August 2019. However, the project has failed to keep pace due to lack of funds. Though the project will require additional funds of Rs 32 crore for completion, the state government has not earmarked funds for the same in the budget, despite making mention of it in the speech.

However, the initial cost of the construction was Rs 41 crore, but later it has been escalated to Rs 55 crore due to various factors. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, the then district minister V Sunil Kumar, Mangaluru City North MLA Y Bharath Shetty and the then DC KV Rajendra conducted a work inspection in February 2022..They had decided to seek Rs 29 crore additional funds from the government to complete the work. At present, the cost has again escalated, and Rs 32 crore may be required to complete the project.

According to MLC K Harish Kumar from the Congress, the chief minister Siddaramaiah in his budget speech had promised to complete the construction of the DC office complex in the current financial year itself. “We will urge the CM to sanction funds for the project. The project cost has been escalated due to the delay and negligence on the part of the previous government,” said Kumar, who is also the DCC president of Dakshina Kannada.

The compound of the upcoming DC complex is in a pathetic condition, with rain water stranded, wild grass-grown, and the adjacent road to the building is filled with craters/potholes, and it has been a nightmare for the motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, mainly after dark.

