Sand mafias assault police, mining officials in Bihar



Patna: A joint team of Bihar police and the state mining department was brutally assaulted by sand mafias in Banka district on Wednesday.

The joint team had gone to the Mirzapur village under Barahat police station for a raid.

The mining department had learnt that sand mafias are active in the Mirzapur area. Subsequently, a joint team headed by Sanjay Prasad, the district mining officer, went to Mirzapur.

“When the team members reached Mirzapur, they saw two tractors laden with sand coming from the opposite direction. The drivers and the helpers of the tractor fled from the spot, leaving behind the vehicles. They then alerted the sand mafias about the visiting team,” said Sankar Dayal Prabhakar, the SHO of Barahat police station.

“When the team members reached near a mining place, a large number of sand mafias attacked them with sticks and iron rods. They also damaged two vehicles of the visiting team. One constable has sustained serious injuries in the attack and has been admitted to a nearby private hospital,” Prabhakar said.

Following the incident, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the village.

“We have also identified some of the attackers who are at large. We are making efforts to nab them,” Prabhakar said.

