Sand not a problem for temple construction: Trustee



Ayodhya: The sand layers found below the ground at the Ram Janambhoomi temple site in Ayodhya, will not affect construction of the temple.

“Experts have found sand below the ground but it has not come as a surprise. Loose sand was expected as Ayodhya is situated on the banks of river Saryu,” said Anil Mishra, member of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

He said, “Take the example of Taj Mahal. It stands on a land that has loose sand underneath but it has caused no damage to the structure.”

He said experts were working to finalize the laying of foundation.

The chairman of Ram Mandir construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, is in Ayodhya on a two-day visit to finalise details related to the ongoing foundation work of temple.

Mishra visited the Ram Janambhoomi premises on Monday with Mishra, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, trust secretary Champat Rai, and experts from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and Tata Consultancy Services to take stock of the work.

Later, he held a meeting with experts and trustees at Faizabad circuit house.

Though there was no official briefing by the trust regarding the meeting, sources said the committee was pushing for speedy construction of the temple.

Mishra said: “Experts are trying to ensure that the foundation of the grand Ram temple is strong enough to last, at least, 1,000 years.”

Earlier, there were reports that loose sand below the ground was delaying the foundation laying work and it was discussed how the pillars would be jammed and made sturdy to give strength to the structure.

IIT-Madras is working on soil testing of the foundation of Ram Mandir and the trust has already started shifting of carved stones from Karsevakpuram workshop to the temple premises.