Sandalwood drugs case: Actor Sanjjanaa granted bail by HC



Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted bail to actor Sanjjanaa Galrani in the Sandalwood drugs case.

Sanjjana was in custody since September in relation to the case and she had moved the bail petition based on health grounds.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar issued the bail order on the condition of executing a bond worth Rs 3,00,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

Sanjjanaa has to appear before the police every fortnight and cooperate with the investigation.

The court had earlier in November ordered a thorough medical check-up from Vanivilas Hospital in Bengaluru after Sanjjanaa applied for bail the second time. Her earlier bail application, rejected by the High Court on November 3, was on the grounds that she was falsely implicated in the case.

Noted Kannada film stars Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana and other accused persons who were arrested in a case related to drug consumption in high-profile parties which is now popularly known as the Sandalwood drugs case.

The actors along with others have been charged under various sections of the IPC and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Ragini was arrested on September 4 while Sanjjana was arrested on September 8 by the Bengaluru police after this case came to light in September when the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a person, who had revealed how high-profile drug parties were organised in the state capital.



