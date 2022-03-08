Sandeep Dikshit files complaint against Kejriwal



New Delhi: Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit on Monday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Nizamuddin Police Station charging him with making false claims about his government saving huge amount of money on construction of flyovers and cheating voters for political gain.

Dikshit accused Kejriwal of lying and spreading ill will against other political leaders with an intention to influence voters in the recently held Assembly elections in the five states and for upcoming MCD elections. He said that Kejriwal cheated voters for political gain.

“Mr Kejriwal in an interview said that due to his honesty, his government was able to save a considerable amount of money, which were spent on social services and welfare programmes. By this claim, he indirectly made a claim that the previous government was dishonest,” read the complaint.

The chief minister, he said, made another false claim that a few of the projects were completed in lesser amounts due to his honesty while the estimated cost of the projects were very high. Dikshit said that nothing like that happened, it was just another lie of his.

“Kejriwal has also misused public funds for advertisement in news papers and TV channels,” said Mr Dikshit in his complaint.

Police said that they have received his complaint and are looking into the allegations.