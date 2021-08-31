Spread the love



















Sandesh Kulal Succumbs Self-inflected Stab Injuries in Hospital

Udupi: The Youth who had stabbed his girlfriend has succumbed to self-inflicted stab injuries at a private hospital in Manipal on August 31.

The deceased has been identified as Sandesh Kulal (26) from Alevoor.

On August 30, Sandesh Kulal had stabbed his Girlfriend Soumya and later attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself. While Soumya was returning home on her two-wheeler, Sandesh came on a bike waylaid and attacked Soumya with a knife. Later Sandesh stabbed himself and attempted suicide.

Both Sandesh and Soumya were rushed to the hospital but Soumya later breathed her last. Sandesh breathed his last on August 31 morning without responding to treatment.

