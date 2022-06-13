Sandra Oh admits fame made her ‘very sick’



Los Angeles: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Sandra Oh has revealed that fame had a detrimental impact on her health.

She shared: “When ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ came my life changed very much. And it’s tricky to imagine, because this is almost 20 years ago, so the context is very different, but the stress is the same, or the confusion is the same.”

Oh joined the show in 2005, and she’s recalled how it changed her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Variety: “I think my whole body was very, very sick. Even though you keep on working, right? It’s just like, ‘Oh, I can’t sleep. Oh, my back hurts. I don’t know what’s wrong with my skin.’ I learned that I had to take care of my health first.

“But that’s not only your body, right? That is your soul. That is definitely your mind. You know what I mean? Because you can’t ultimately depend on anyone else. You have to somehow find it within yourself.”

Oh feels her work is actually much more demanding than some people may realise.

She said: “Our work is not just shooting; this is a very enjoyable part of our job. We get to sit and we chat, but this is a whole day of work. And it’s a certain type of output that can be depleting.

“And now, as I’m deeper into my career, the more time I realise that I have to spend with my creative self: That could be sleeping, that could be walking in the woods, that could be meditating, that could be actually going to class, that could be all those things.”

