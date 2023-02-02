Sangh is neither right nor left wing, says RSS general secretary

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Sarkaryavah (General Secreatary), Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday said that the organisation workers are “nationalist” and “neither right nor left wing”.



“We are neither right nor left wing. We are nationalist. Sangh is only going to work in the interest of the nation,” he added while speaking at the Deendayal Memorial lecture on the topic ‘Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh: Kal, Aaj aur Kal’ organised by the Ekatma Manavdarshan Anusandhan Evam Vikas Pratishthan on Wednesday.

Hosabale said that all the people living in India are Hindus because their forefathers were Hindus. Their method of worship may be different, but they all have the same DNA.

He added: “The Sangh will only set up a branch, but the volunteers of the Sangh will do all the work. He said that only with the collective efforts of all, India would lead the world by becoming Vishwa Guru. The Sangh considers all the religions and sects of India as one.”

“People can do union work while retaining the things of their sect. The union is not rigid, but flexible. To understand the Sangh, heart is not required. Mind alone does not work. It is the task of the Sangh to create hearts and minds. Know what life is, what is the goal of life.”

The RSS General Secretary said that the Constitution is good and if the people who run it are bad, then even the Constitution cannot do anything.

He added that it should be kept in mind that our next generation should not carry the social stigma forward. Therefore, to protect the environment, water, land and forests have to be protected.

“We have to keep the society active for India’s identity and existence.”

Hosabale said that the RSS played a role in the establishment of democracy in the country. This fact was written by foreign journalists. There was a conch shell of Hindu awakening against conversion in Tamil Nadu.

The RSS General Secretary said that today the Sangh is active in all spheres of social life in the country, if there is any calamity then only the volunteers of the Sangh are remembered.

He added that Sangh bore every pain and said enjoy the pain.

“Today the Sangh is at the centre of national life. The Sangh will continue to do the work of individual building and society building. Will work for the society by connecting the people of the society. Today one lakh service works of the Sangh are going on. Sangh is a way of life and way of working. Sangh is a lifestyle and Sangh has become a movement today. The name of the invention of continuous development of Hindutva is RSS.”

