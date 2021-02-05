Spread the love



















Sanjana, 1st-ever Transwoman to be South Block Youth Cong Gen Secretary

Mangaluru: Transgender communities are required to be accorded equal status as the other prevalent genders of society. On February 2, the Calcutta High Court issued a direction that reservation and other benefits for transgender people in Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examinations at all levels be provided immediately. In Mangaluru, the transgender community is being recognised in various fields.

Sanjana Chalavadi, the “Parivarthan Transqueen 2018”, who works as a beautician, has been elected as the General Secretary of Youth Congress South Block. She is the first Transwoman to get the General Secretary’s post in Dakshina Kannada.

The elections were held online on January 10, 11 and 12 and the results have been announced. Shiva has been elected as the President, Sohan as Vice President, Deekshith Poojary and Sanjana Chalavadi as General Secretary of the South Block.

Speaking to mangalorean.com, State General Secretary of Youth INTUC, advocate Dinaker Shetty said, “In the district, we have 16 blocks, and Sanjana is the first Transwoman to contest in Youth Congress elections. In the entire district, she is the only woman to contest from the South Constituency. In the state youth congress, so far no transgender has been appointed. She is the first transwoman to be officially appointed as the General Secretary of Youth Congress.”

Dinaker Shetty further said, “Transgenders also have the potential. If given the opportunity in politics, they will also be able to address their grievances. If we identify transgender people and encourage their talents, they will be able to contest in the assembly elections too. The Youth Congress has given transgender people an opportunity. I wish her all the success in her future endeavours.”

Speaking to mangalorean.com, Sanjana said, “I am very happy to hear the news from the president that I have been elected as the General Secretary of Youth Congress South Block. With a lot of support and encouragement from Violet Pereira, whom I consider as a motherly figure, I have reached where I am today. She has taught me to lead my life with dignity. I have completed a beautician course and am now working as a beautician. Today I recall all the guidance, help, support and timely advice from the founder of Parivarthan Charitable Trust Violet Pereira, which has helped me move forward in my life. I thank everyone for their help and support.”

Parivarthan Charitable Trust congratulates Sanjana Chalavadi and wishes her all success in her future endeavours.

Also Read