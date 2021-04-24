Spread the love



















Sanjana Sanghi interacts with students at Alma Mater



Mumbai: Actress Sanjana Sanghi was invited by her Alma Mater, Lady Shri Ram College, to chat with students and encourage them to keep their spirits high through the pandemic. Sanjana says she feels honoured by the gesture.

“Getting to witness the energy, optimism, and bravery of young college students in our country, even when placed in most dire circumstances like these, makes me feel so proud. I feel honoured to be called upon by leading educational institutions to help them through, by sharing personal anecdotes from my student journey and ideating with them on ways in which they can be their most productive selves even in such trying times,” she said.

The actress was also invited to Shri Ram College of Commerce for their Marketing summit alongside eminent personalities like Australian national men’s team cricket coach Justin Langer, Union minister Smriti Irani, and veteran American marketing author and consultant Philip Kotler.

On the work front, Sanjana will be next seen in “Om: The Battle Within” opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.