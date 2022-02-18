Sanjay Leela Bhansali: I’ve always been passionate about music

Mumbai: He has enthralled the audience with his films and compositions, renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shared his on curating the album for his upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt.

Bhansali says, “I have always been passionate about music. I was fortunate enough to grow up in an era where great musicians like Lataji, Bagum Akhtar, Jagjit Singh and Rafi Saab were able to shape my understanding of the craft.”

He added “It was not just the singers that had a profound impact on my love for music but also the great music directors of Hindi cinema from the 1950s and 1960s who have been my biggest inspiration. ”

Bhansali said that as a composer, he has been fortunate enough to collaborate with artistes like Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan who elevate the composition to another level.

“With ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, I am very proud to introduce two new singers Janhvi Shrimankar (Dholida) and Archana Gore (Jhume Re Gori, Shiqayat). A big thank you to the lyric writers A.M Turaz and Kumar Ji and the arrangers Shail Hada (Dholida, Jab Saiyan, Jhume Re Gori, Shiqayat) Jacky Vanjari (Meri Jaan) and Raja Pandit (Muskurahat).”

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically February 25.