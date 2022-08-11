Sanjay Mishra: ‘Holy Cow’ is a brave film on relevant social issues



Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra says his latest film ‘Holy Cow’ is an effort to grab the attention of the audience towards many relevant issues in the society.

The trailer of the movie is out now and it shows the search of a man for his cow and how everyone in the town gets involved in his search mission, leading to political debates and fights.

Sanjay says: “I have always believed that cinema is the best way to reach out to the masses. ‘Holy Cow’ is our effort in the right direction where with humour we make some pertinent points which we hope will get people talking.”

The actor known for his roles in ‘Ankhon Dekhi’ and ‘Kaamyaab’ shares: “As artistes, it is as much our job to entertain as to help the audience broaden their horizons. ‘Holy Cow’ is a brave film that I am proud to be a part of. We aimlessly talk about how we live in a fragmented world; this film depicts it with such purity that you are bound to take notice.”

‘Holy Cow’ stars Sanjay Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sadiya Siddiqui, Mukesh S. Bhatt along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rahul Mittra in guest appearances. The film is presented by K Sera Sera in association with Reltic Pictures, produced by Aaliya Siddiqui, Balijinder Khanna, Seema Narula and Shivani Bhargav.

‘Holy Cow’ is all set to release on August 26.

