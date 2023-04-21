Sanjay Raut rips into Raj Thackeray for comments on Uddhav’s tackling Covid crisis

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut attacked Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray for his comments targetting his estranged cousin and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, here on Friday.

Attempting to defend Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Raj Thackeray on Thursday created a flutter by saying that the lapses in Covid-19 management during Uddhav Thackeray’s tenure as CM at the height of the pandemic could also attract charges of culpable homicide.

He was hitting out at the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’s demand for CM Eknath Shinde’s resignation, dismissal of his government and booking officials responsible for culpable homicide after the Navi Mumbai tragedy that claimed 14 lives.

Ruling Sena Minister Uday Samant endorsed Raj Thackeray’s demand saying the corruption that resulted in Covid-19 deaths can be exposed and attract culpable homicide charges.

Responding, Raut said that Raj ‘was a pet parrot’ of the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party and asked him to make demands for culpable homicide against the CMs of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat for their failure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Why only Uddhav Thackeray, let them order similar investigations against the CMs of Gujarat and UP… Remember those thousands of bodies dumped in the Ganga River in UPa or the long queues of people waiting for cremation of hundreds in Gujarat,” Raut demanded.

As the bitter political row continued over the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award’ post-event tragedy, the state government yesterday appointed a one-man committee to probe the issue, and earlier banned all similar open-air functions in the state from 12-5 pm during summer.

The Opposition leaders have questioned how a government official could conduct an impartial probe when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries were on the dais.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Ajit Pawar has demanded a judicial probe by a retired judge, state Congress President Nana Patole wants a two-day Special Legislature Session to discuss the disaster, and Raut has alleged between 50-75 deaths necessitating culpable homicide charges.

