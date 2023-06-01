Sanjay Varma takes over as MD (Additional Charge), MRPL

Mangaluru: Shri Sanjay Varma will take over as Managing Director (Additional Charge) of MRPL from 1.6.2023 as per the order of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, GOI. He will assume the mantle of leading this CPSE Minirathna organisation, a Government of India enterprise and a wholly owned subsidiary of ONGC.

Shri Varma has had rich exposure to various domains of expertise in the Oil & Gas industry. During his three and half decades of service, he has headed the organisation in Operations Management, Project Management, Materials Management and Health, Safety and Environment Management.

Shri Varma has been on the board of MRPL as Director Refinery since June 2020. He has also had extensive exposure by being on the Boards of MSTPL, ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd and Shell-MRPL Aviation.

A Graduate of Mechanical Engineering, Shri Sanjay Varma joined MRPL in December 1993 and has played a pivotal role in the execution and operation of all three major phases of the Refinery and its Aromatic Complex.

Known for his excellent track record across the functions, he has been instrumental in leading a major revival of MRPL’s fortunes, which has resulted in the best-ever physical performance and financial position, making it India’s largest operated single-site Oil PSU in the entire nation for the financial year 2022-23.

As the Managing Director of the Coastal Karnataka-based Hydrocarbon refinery, Shri Varma is poised to steer MRPL in its efforts towards executing a major expansion, meeting energy transformation targets and foraying into ambitious marketing ventures.

