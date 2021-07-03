Spread the love



















Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life, Dakshina Kannada Played a Vital Role during Covid -19 Pandemic

Mangaluru: Strengthening the Vaccination Centres in Sullia Taluk of Dakshina Kannada was initiated by the Honorable Minister Angara S. in-charge of Fisheries, Ports &Inland Transport Department who is also the District Minister of Chikmagalur and MLA Sullia in Taluka Hospital Sullia on July 3, 2021. The Minister thanked the Donors and appreciated the initiatives undertaken to help people during times of distress. This event was graced by the presence of Taluka Health Officer Dr Nandakumar, many Hospital authorities and Ms Shika Shetty who coordinates the Sanjeevani Project.

The centres which will be strengthened through this project are Taluka Hospital Sullia, PHC Aranthodu, PHC Bellare, PHC Guthigar and PHC Subrahmanya. The Centres will be provided with N-95 Masks, 3-Ply Masks, Sanitizer, Sanitizer Stands, Gloves, Handwash and Disinfectant cleaner.

About Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life:

This Project is Supported by Federal Bank, Network 18, United Way Mumbai and Implemented by Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. Sanjeevani project is an initiative to facilitate vaccinations and increase awareness on the importance of Covid appropriate behaviour. Project Sanjeevani will fight vaccine hesitancy, alleviate apprehensions and encourage more citizens to get vaccinated. Sanjeevani Campaign will not only assist beneficiaries with the registration process , but will also provide transportation services for both doses, follow up for any adverse side effects and continue to promote the safety protocols in place to stop the spread of the virus. Sanjeevani will also strengthen a number of vaccination centres by providing protective equipment and safeguarding healthcare workers and individuals using the centre.

About Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled:

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled is a national award winning CRISIL rated 24 years young organisation incorporated under Indian public trust act 1882 on February 26, 1997 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. Majority of the present founder members are persons with disabilities themselves and have been striving to promote effective and meaningful inclusion, holistic development and empowerment of persons with disabilities and also working for economically weaker sections of the society.

For more details kindly Contact Ms Shika Shetty on 9480809588

