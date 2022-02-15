Sansad TV’s YouTube channel hacked, restored now

New Delhi: The YouTube Channel of the Sansad TV was hacked at midnight on Monday but was restored in the early morning on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Sansad TV said that its YouTube Channel got compromised due to unauthorized activities by some scamsters on February 15, 2022 (Tuesday 1 a.m.) including live streaming on this channel.

However, Sansad TV’s Social Media Team promptly worked on it and got the Channel restored by early morning at around 3.45 a.m. on Tuesday, the statement added.

Also, the Channel’s name has been changed to “Ethereum” by the attacker, the Sansad TV further said, adding that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security Incidents in India, has also reported the incident and alerted Sansad TV.

They also informed that YouTube has also started fixing the security threats permanently and it shall be restored at the earliest.

Sansad TV broadcasts the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Parliament session, When there is no session, it broadcasts programmes on current affairs and discussions on important issues.

The live streaming of the proceedings of the Parliament was started in 2006 while a separate TV channel for the Rajya Sabha was launched in 2011.

Recently, both channels were merged and a new channel known as Sansad TV was launched on September 15, 2021.