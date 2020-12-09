Santa Going ‘GREEN’ Distributing Christmas Tree Decorations Created by Nitin Vas of ‘Paper Seed’

Spread the love



















Santa Going ‘GREEN’ Distributing Christmas Tree Decorations Created by Nitin Vas & Paper Seed- HAVE A “MERRY-GREEN CHRISTMAS 2020”!

Mangaluru: Natural ideas may not be very appealing in comparison to glitter-based decor, which is cheaper, convenient and has longevity, but make for recyclable choices, nonetheless. With Christmas around the corner, the idea of a ‘GREEN CHRISTMAS’ is gaining favour, promoting sustainable living. While doing away with plastic-based and PVC Christmas trees may not be entirely possible, as these are sources of local industries and employment to scores of artists across the nation, minimising synthetic décor, reusing trees, and balancing decoration with natural, recyclable materials may contribute to an eco-friendly Christmas.

So, how can we celebrate a green Christmas and contribute to making the planet more sustainable? And here is an answer to that. Eco-friendly Christmas tree decorations made from paper mache are gaining in popularity. ‘PAPER SEED’ , a company based in Pakshikere near Kinnigoli in the outskirts of Mangaluru which produces green, sustainable products has launched eco-friendly decorative items made of recycled paper this Christmas. Paper seed is a Social entrepreneurship that focuses on helping humanity by solving social problems, it is about applying practical innovative and sustainable approaches to benefit society in general with an emphasis on those who are marginalized and poor.

Nitin Vas-Founder of PAPER SEED

And the Founder of ‘Paper seed’ is a young social worker and entrepreneur, Nitin Vas has launched a wide range of decorative pieces including snowman, Santa Claus, decorative bells, and stars prepared from recycled paper. His company also makes eco-friendly products like Paper Seed pencils, seed bombs, pens, invitation cards among many other products since three years. And the best part is that Nitin has joined many women entrepreneurs from the surrounding areas of Pakshikere working for a plastic-free society and are making these eco-friendly products. It should be noted that in 2019 the company made over 11 thousand paper seed Independence Flags (India), which after use they decompose in soil and grow into plants. Wow, what a nice concept-Kudos to Nitin for hsi unique creativity. Apart from this, the company had also made eco-Ganesha idols during Ganesh Chaturthi and later eco-rakhis durin f Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Nitin Vas said, “We had experimented with a few of these decorative items last year. But due to the tension following the December 19 anti-CAA/NRC violence, we could not launch them in a big way. This year, we have increased the collection, though it has been a dull year from a celebration perspective, due to the pandemic. A group of eight women led by Reena D’Souza, have been working on this project. All the items are handcrafted using recycled paper. All these years, we have been attempting to do something unique for Independence Day or Ganesha festival. This time we decided to make Christmas more environment friendly. Generally, the plastic decorative items are imported in large quantities from China,”.



“We have made eco-friendly Christmas decorative products such as Stars, Ornate Balls, Santa Claus, Bells, etc etc . We have made around 500 pieces each and have been expecting a few more orders. Most of our clients are from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Udupi, and Mangaluru. We are also making paper furniture and toys, which will be ready by January 2021. Our main aim is to create awareness among the public to go for Eco-Friendly Festivals and reduce plastic usage.

We are also experimenting with toys and other items from paper pulp, and attempting to build a paper seed village on 1.5 acres, using sustainable materials”.

According to a report published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2017, an estimated 25,940 tonnes of plastic waste is generated in India every day This translates to a per capita consumption of 11 kilogrammes of plastic on an average. And varieties of decorations, greeting products etc etc definitely contribute to this mess, considering that crores of Indians celebrate different festivals, including Christmas every year. Therefore, this young man Nitin is trying hard to reduce such waste which is destroying the environment, in his attempts to bring a green change by producing plastic-free plantable Eco-Friendly Christmas Tree Decorations.

Nitin Vas had done his early schooling at NITK High School (earlier known as KREC) in Surathkal, and later completed his college in B Com at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. After doing his Bachelor of Fine Arts at a University in Mysuru, and couple other courses in the same field, he worked for a Ambulance Service in Dubai from 2011-2016- and coming back for good, he started his social entrepreneurship in 2017- and since its inception, it has attained support and success from all quarters. It is nice to note that Nitin is playing his role in reducing pollution through his unique efforts. The essence of ‘Paper Seed’ was to sell indigenous and original gifting items to people. Vas simply kept building on this unique creation and he hopes that his Paper Seed creations will turn out to be one of their most special creations.

Kudos to Nitin Vas for his unique idea and creation, for the betterment of Clean & Green Environment. A ‘Paper Seed Christmas Tree Decoration’ can be sown and grown into plants, helping India, including Mangaluru, become greener and cleaner. Let’s Go ECO-FRIENDLY THIS CHRISTMAS TIME and ENJOY A MERRY-GREEN CHRISTMAS! Ho..ho..ho…and Santa Claus wants you to decorate your Christmas Tree exclusively with PAPER SEED DECORATIVE ITEMS.

Paper Seed Co.,

Nitin Vas, Pakshikere,

Dakshina Kannada,

Mangalore, Karnataka – 574146

paperseedco@gmail.com

8550048684 6363065911