Santa Parade Set to Pep Up Christmas Celebration at Mluru International Airport

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport is all geared up to kindle the Christmas spirit that is in the air. Five-day passenger engagement activity that got underway on December 20, will give passengers and stakeholders sweet yuletide memories to carry home from this #GatewayToGoodness. Regarded as Rome of the East, Christmas has always been special in this part of the world and MIA is fostering this spirit.

The celebrations will have craft, origami which is an opportunity for people of all ages to come up with wonderful creations, patterns, greeting cards using some simple resources. To usher the festivities, artists on Christmas eve will perform “The Santa Parade”, which will have a Santa Claus, two Elves and the famed London Guardsmen. The ‘parade’ will be performed at different times during the day to wish the passengers.

The airport has also set up Christmas décor at vantage locations – inside and outside the terminal. The Diwali décor with the golden kalasha on the lower ground floor arrival area has given way to Santa Claus, Christmas trees and Star, which continue to draw in the selfie crowd as it did during Diwali. Similar décor in the departure hall, in the domestic SHA first floor and arrival hall, add to the overall Christmas fervor at the airport.

MIA is consistently coming up with novel activities at various times during the year giving passengers the opportunity to get in touch with their creative sides. These do-it-yourself (DIY) activities have drawn the young and old passengers alike and they have taken home self-made souvenirs. The activities have also reinforced the idea that one can come up with creative items from normal household items that normally end up in bins.