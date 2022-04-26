Santhanam begins work on next film by Kannada hit filmmaker



Chennai: Actor Santhanam has begun work on his next film, a bilingual that is being made in Tamil and Kannada, by director Prasanth Raj in Bangalore on Tuesday.

Work on the new film began with a simple pooja that was attended by the cast and crew of the film.

Produced by Naveen Raj for Fortune Films, the yet-to-be-titled film is for the time being referred to as either ‘Production Number 10’ or #Santhanam15.

Prasanth Raj is best known for his hit films in Kannada like ‘Loveguru’, ‘Gaana Bajana’, ‘Whistle’ and ‘Orange’.

Tanya Hope, who shot to fame with the Tamil film ‘Dharala Prabhu’ will play Santhanam’s romantic interest in this film which will also feature other actors like Bhagyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Mansoor Ali Khan, Manobala, Mottai Rajendran, Vaiyapuri, Muthukaalai, Ragini Dwivedi and Shakila.

Sources close to the unit of the film, which is being made on a lavish budget, say that the story revolves around two characters played by Santhanam and Tanya.

“The hero and the heroine work for two different rival advertising firms. Their office rivalry results in the two behaving like a cat and mouse. The war between the two is what has been turned into a full-length comedy film plot by the director.”

Shooting for the film is likely to take place in Chennai, Bangkok and London as well.

Music for the film is composed by Arjun Janya and cinematography will be by Sudhakar S.Raj.