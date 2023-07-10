Santhekatte Underpass Service Road Under Construction Collapses

Udupi: A portion of the Santhekatte underpass service road which was under construction collapsed on Monday, July 10 morning.

The soil of the service road collapsed on the underpass retaining wall. For the past few days, there has been heavy rain in the district and the soil started collapsing in the area where the overpass work was in progress at Santhekatte. The mud sliding has raised concerns among the residents and shop owners in the area.

The underpass work which started on January 16, is in progress at a slow pace and the incident happened due to heavy rain pouring continuously for the past few days. As a result, the service road is damaged with soil falling on the barrier of the underpass.

The villagers of Santhekatte and Nayampally have expressed their anger in this regard and say that more than 300 families are in fear of losing access to the national highway.

Last month, the Union Minister of State and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje directed NHAI to stop the underpass work after residents expressed their concerns about landslips at the worksite. Residents allege that the contractor proceeded with the excavation work without constructing the retaining walls. Later, the Udupi Deputy Commissioner ordered to stop the work.

Like this: Like Loading...