Sapling Properties & Facilities to Open Office in Bejai Kapikad

Mangaluru: “Sapling Properties & Facilities Private Limited, Mangaluru, a subsidiary of Sapling Multi Ventures Private Limited, Mumbai is all set to stamp its mark on the real-estate landscape of Mangaluru through its two business verticals: Property Development, Integrated Facilities Management”, said the Business Advisor of Sapling Multi Ventures Private Limited Valerian Dalmaida during the press meet held at Hotel Ocean Pearl Bejai Kapikad here on February 17.

Addressing the mediapersons Dalmaida said that the Company’s first development – Sunshine Sapling, a mixed-use building of 42,000 Square Feet – is all set for its groundbreaking ceremony. Located in Bajpe town, Sunshine Sapling is within 5 km of Mangaluru International Airport and is just a 30-minute drive from Mangaluru city. The Complex has a Basement, Ground and 4 residential upper floors each of which has 5 apartments of 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK to suit all budgets. The basement provides exclusive parking for the residences.

The commercial part of this development fronts the state highway. It has 2 retail outlets of 1,185 sq. ft on the ground and first floor, and 2 retail outlets of 1,585 sq. ft on each of the second, third and fourth floors. The retail outlets are suitable for supermarkets, gyms, training institutes for dance, music and art, high-end spa and saloons, food joints, bakeries, eateries, and garments. They will be supported by the residents of the apartments and surroundings.

The location is ideal for both residence and commercial activity in an incrementing economic hub.

Groundbreaking for this unique project is scheduled at 10.30 am on 19 February 2023 in the presence of Fr Ronald Cutinha, Parish Priest, Bajpe, Pushparaj Jain, President CREDAI Mangalore, Umesh Moolya, President, Kandavara Grama Panchayat, Sowmya D, PDO, Kandavara Grama Panchayat and Prakash, Inspector, Bajpe PS. The Company’s MD, Mrs Pramila Crasta and Director, Mr Alwyn Crasta will also be present.

The Company also provides Integrated Facilities Management. These services include cleaning, fountains and water systems, landscaping, MEP, SSM-Critical and Non-critical, pest control and civil under one roof. This is the first of its kind in Mangaluru for integrated services of this nature and is a boon for individual apartment owners, apartment buildings, builders, educational institutions, hospitals, hotels, and public and private offices.

Sapling Properties & Facilities Private Limited, Mangaluru operates out of its offices on the 2nd Floor, Lotus Adithya, Bejai-Kapikad Road, Mangaluru which will be inaugurated the same day (19 February 2023) at 4.30 pm in the presence of Fr J B Saldanha, Parish Priest of Bejai Church, K S Arun Prabha, General Manager (Technical), Mangaluru Smart City Limited, Dr L Ravindran, President, Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) and Mr Jitendra Kottary, Partner, Lotus Properties.

Its parent company, Sapling Multi Ventures Private Limited, Mumbai is a holding company established in 2022 by two NRIs, Mrs Pramila Crasta and Mr Alwyn Crasta hailing from Mangaluru. They are passionate about Mangaluru’s development and want to contribute to it for altruistic reasons. Therefore, Sapling Properties & Facilities Pvt. Ltd.

Sapling’s tagline, “Business for Purpose”, is written with a purpose that is dictated by its vision: “to contribute to the socio-economic development and prosperity of the communities around it.” Translated into a mission statement it reads thus: “To create growth and sustainable financial returns benefiting its employees, partners, stakeholders, people and communities by commitment, professionalism and passion.”

The Company has four verticals – Property Development, Integrated Facilities Management, Venture Capital, and Investments. The Company has a planned turnover of Rs. 200 crores in the next 5 years through its 4 verticals.

The Project Manager of Sapling Multi Ventures Private Limited Dheeraj Mithra M and Facility Manager Gururaj S Rao were also present..

