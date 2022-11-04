SAPMUN – 3-Day Educational Simulation of United Nations Inaugurated at St Aloysius PUC

Mangaluru: SAPMUN is a prestigious three-day educational simulation of the United Nations wherein students learn about international relations and diplomacy and get opportunities to nurture their critical thinking and communication skills. The 4th Edition of St Aloysius Pre-University Model United Nations is a voice of the Youth. The institution aims to familiarize students with global issues and provide them with a platform where their voices make an impact. SAPMUN aids students in developing Diplomacy, Negotiation and Improving their public speaking skills. The experience gained will be instrumental in helping them in future interactions where they will need to express themselves in challenging situations.

Model United Nations or MUN, is a three-day conference where the simulation of national and international legal, political, social and economic bodies will take place. In a MUN, students will take on the roles of different ambassadors or diplomats and represent a country, state or organization. MUNs are critical in allowing the youth to experience the intricacies of International and political relations with emphasis on current events, historical happenings or global crises. At the end of the conference, the Best delegates in each committee are recognized and awarded certificates.

The programme began with a prayer invoking God’s blessings, followed by a mesmerizing welcome dance. Miss Suha Khan-President of SAPMUN welcomed the guests and delivered the welcome address, followed by the inauguration of the programme by the lighting of the traditional lamp by the dignitaries on the dais namely- Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ-Principal, Fr Sujay Daniel -Campus Minister; Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ- Finance Officer; Murali Krishna GV- Vice Principal- Dept of science; Ms Kiran Shetty; Ms Charlotte D’souza- Vice Principal- Dept of Commerce & Arts; Vinay S Mayekar- Director General-SAPMUN and Jessica Santhumayar -Vice President-SAPMUN, among others.

College Principal Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ in his message opined that the whole world is a family and we must think beyond our narrow concerns. He said, “Students’ participation in SAPMUN we’ll teach them, and hone their skills in negotiations, talks, campaigns, peaceful protests and dialogue -all the soft skills which are vital for them to play a part in tomorrow’s world. This edition of SAPMUN takes place in a period of great social, economic and political change along with cultural and environmental problems. The world is reeling from conflicts of all kinds and we must become sensitive if we are to bring about harmony, peace and brotherhood among nations and people.”

He further said, “St Aloysius is a Jesuit Institution, and the Jesuits believe that it is in the field of education that transformation of the individual growth in mind and heart takes place. This is essential if one is to become an agent of change in society. Pope Francis’ message to reject hostility and inequality is the keystone to such change. Conferences like SAPMUN open our eyes to the world around us. Hope this MUN brings awareness to our present situation-Poverty, Displacement, Violence, Abandonment, Injustice and enables us to respond effectively and humanely”.

Secretary General of SAPMUN Miss Letitia D’Costa in her message said, “The best way to predict your future is to create it, and today we are blessed with this opportunity to be a part of the Model United Nations at the very portals of our renowned college. More than ever before in human history, we share a common destiny. We can master it only if we face it together. Bearing this in mind, each one of us can become ambassadors of hope, peace and love in our little ways. Today we begin the journey of upholding these values that the United Nations strongly propagates, to understand our fellow nations and their stances. An event extraordinary, we ought to seek and do our best to learn about diplomacy, international relations and the United Nations at large”.

“SAPMUN will bring out the best in you as speakers and leaders which will hold you in good stead for the future. As we deal with the nuances of the working model of the United Nations we will be able to delve into the international arena of politics and learn the nitty-gritty of arguing and putting our best foot forward in the debate. It will develop, speaking, writing and research skills. We can consider it a vantage point into international affairs dealing with a wide range of topics from world peace and security, human rights, development and rule of law issues that are pertinent to the UN agenda. In a nutshell, we will experience the world stage of the UNITED NATIONS,” added Miss D’Costa.

She further said, “So my dear fellow delegates seize the moment and create history. Leave an indelible mark as you forge your way ahead, for people to remember. Bear in mind a good leader knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. Quote unquote, John C Maxwell. The very essence of participating is having a vision and living it. This is the opportunity to carve a niche for yourselves and be the change you wish to see”, and by the power vested in me by St Aloysius Pre University College I now declare SAPMUN 2022 Officially open”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Krisch Chowta and the programme was eloquently compared by Miss Inika Shetty, both of II PUC. The committees of SAPMUN are-

UNHRC: Analysing the human rights violations in Ukraine amid the current war and finding ways to provide adequate aid to civilians.

Lok Sabha- Deliberations on the implementation of the Agneepath scheme and its impact on India’s national interests.

UNGA: Resolving the challenges caused by increased armament and militarization in the Middle East.

UNW: Addressing the age-old problem of income disparity in workplaces.

UNSC: Discussing the impact of cross-strait relations in Taiwan with special emphasis on its ongoing turmoil.

International Press: Journalism

MARVEL: Deliberation on the passing of a law that authorizes governments the use superpowers for upgrading military weaponry.