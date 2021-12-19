Sara Ali Khan was a student at NYC, now she lights up One Times Square billboard



New York: A day after the Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83’ lit up Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, another global landmark, the much-filmed electronic billboard on One Times Square, New York City, is now emblazoned with a poster from ‘Atrangi Re’ featuring Tamil superstar (and Rajinikanth’s son-in-law) Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Put up with the tag line ‘Feeling Filmy’ by Spotify, the global audio streaming site which must be eyeing the multi-million downloads of A.R. Rahman’s jaunty music for the film, the poster is a promo for the portal’s Bollywood Butter playlist.

Sara took to her Instagram story to share the news with her fans. She wrote on the picture of the billboard, which has been lighting up NYC’s skyline since 1996: “Had my dream in this city and now seeing it actualise here.”

She added the location of ‘Times Square New York, USA’ with Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State of Mind’ playing in the background.

One Times Square, which was once the headquarters of ‘The New York Times’, is one of the world’s two most visible advertising spots, the other being London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Sara, incidentally, studied history and political science at Columbia University, NYC’s best-known institution of higher learning, so, in a way, it was a glorious homecoming for her. Hence the reference to her dream.

Earlier, Sara, who has been actively promoting the movie on social media, had spoken very highly about her experience of working with the film’s director Aanand L. Rai. The film is slated for release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.