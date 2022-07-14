Sara, Janhvi reveal their near-death travel misadventures



Mumbai: Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have opened up about their near-death travel misadventures in an episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7.

Bonding over the scenic beauty of Kedarnath, Janhvi and Sara’s trip hit a roadblock as they faced two near-death experiences. When Janhvi chose a hike at Bhairavnath over walking a normal path, the duo were faced with an unexpected twist in their adventure.

Sara said: “We decided to go to Bhairavnath and there was a normal path for walking. But we thought ourselves to be better. We chose to hike instead. There was an 85 incline of just rocks and Janhvi is like let us just climb this.”

Though skeptical of climbing the incline, Sara shared that she was afraid of being called a “buzzkill”.

Admitting fear of kicking in, Sara mentioned how at one point, she was sure they would fall off owing to shaky rocks.

With no escape in sight, they found solace when they saw a fan coming towards them as they hung off the cliff.

Much to their dismay, he was of no help, as he only wanted to take a selfie with them. Eventually, Sara’s driver found them after almost 30 minutes of being stuck, and they were rescued with the help of special forces.

Adding to their woes, the weather too played foul.

Recollecting Sara’s choice of a low-cost no-heater hotel in a bid to save Rs 6000, Janhvi shared how this choice nearly froze them.

She said, “I had travelled to Kedarnath with two thermals, one puffer jacket, three shawls, two track pants, and two sweaters. Karan, I wore every single piece of clothing I had owned and was still shivering.”

Adding that by the time, Sara returned to their room after meeting her friends, her lips had turned blue and she was shivering!

She even added that apart from the absence of a heater in the freezing minus 7 degrees Celcius weather, the bathroom in the hotel was also doubtful, “If I had sat on that pot, it would have shattered,” said Janhvi adding to her bad-hotel stay story.

‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.