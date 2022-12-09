Sarma lays foundation stone for new medical college in Assam’s Morigaon

Twelve development projects worth Rs 910.13 crore as part of Assam government’s development initiative were launched on Thursday in Morigaon district.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stones for a new medical college and hospital in Morigaon, a mini stadium at Jagiroad, and the upgradation of government polytechnic and ITI to centre of excellence.

Foundation stones for several roads-cum-embankment projects, including the construction of a 14.70 km road from Basundhari hills to Killing-Kopili, 11 km road from Brahmaputra to Hiloikhunda via Dhing, a road from Solmari village to Ojagaon and RCC bridge over river Kopili at Bhakatgaon on Jagiraod-Morigaon road were laid by the Chief Minister.

Sarma also laid the foundation stones for several erosion protection works. These include a project at Murkata under Mayong Revenue Circle, erosion protection at Pabhakati-Gorubandha, and erosion protection and embankment construction at Muamari in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a target has been set to make the upcoming Morigaon Medical College and Hospital functional before the Assembly election in 2026 and plans are afoot to set up a cancer hospital, BSc nursing college, GNM nursing school, and a dental college within the medical college campus.

Sarma also informed that advertisements for 30,000 new government jobs would be published before January 30 next year, and for those who plan to take up entrepreneurship, a new scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 5,000 crore will be rolled out.

