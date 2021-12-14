Sasikala expresses concern over rising potash prices



Chennai: AIADMK’s expelled interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala has expressed concern over the rising prices of potash and called upon the Central and state governments to take steps to reduce them.

In a statement on Monday, the former aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa said that paddy has been sown in over around 10 lakh acres of farmland during the Samba- Thaladi season in Tamil Nadu and the rising prices of potash is affecting its cultivation.

Generally one bag was applied per one acre of paddy cultivation and with the rising prices and shortage, the application of potash has gone down in farms across Tamil Nadu, she said.

Sasikala, who is trying hard to come back to the AIADMK, has used the rising price of potash as a major issue to get support of the farming community of Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and his close associates had come out against her strongly, but there were reports of Sasikala gaining the support of several AIADMK leaders of south Tamil Nadu with the silent blessings of AIADMK Chief Coordinator and former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam and Sasikala are from the powerful – and predominantly agrarian – Thevar community, and to connect with it, she has hit on this issue.