Satellite development aimed at collecting info on US military, its ‘vassal forces’: N.Korea’s leader





Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the country’s space agency, and said the recent development of a reconnaissance satellite is aimed at collecting information on the US military in the region and its “vassal forces”.

“He (Kim) expressed his great satisfaction over the fact that they confirmed the aerospace photographing method, the operating characteristics of high-resolution photographing equipment and the reliability of image transmission system through the recent important tests,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

North Korea on Saturday fired a ballistic missile in a second such test in less than a week that Pyongyang claimed was for developing a reconnaissance satellite.