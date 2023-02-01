Sathish Chandra Shetty Elected President of Buntara Sangha Kuwait

Kuwait: Buntara Sangha Kuwait held their 20th Annual General Body meeting recently, at the Indian School of Excellence Salmiya. The program commenced with an invocation, followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp by the Managing Committee and past presidents of BSK.

Sports secretary Prakash Shetty welcomed the gathering. Treasurer Raviraj Shetty briefed about the income and expenditure of the Sangha for the year 2022. The Managing Committee felicitated the members for Educational excellence and newly married couples as part of the social commitment of the association. The Managing Committee honoured all the sub-committee members of the year 2022.

The outgoing President Guruprasad Hegde extended gratitude to all the members for the yearlong teamwork and hold up as well as the warm response in contribution to welfare activities to serve the needy under HEMA (Health, Education, Marriage Assistance) scheme.

Sanath Kumar Shetty, the designated Election officer briefed over the nomination of the Managing Committee for the year 2023.

The following office bearers have been elected to serve as office bearers for the year 2023.

President: Sathish Chandra Shetty Nakre

Vice President: Shodan Kumar Shetty

Gen. Secretary: Vishwanath Shetty Nitte

Cultural Secretary: Manoj Kumar Shetty Kinnigoli

Treasurer: Sandesh Shetty

Public relation officer: Deepthi Prashanth Shetty

Sports Secretary: Dushyanth Shetty

The new managing committee members introduced themselves and affirmed their commitment to serve the association to the best of their abilities in cooperation with all other members.

The program was followed by wonderful group and solo Dance performances by Swathi Shetty, Roshni Shetty, Sushma Dinesh Shetty, Saanvi Shetty, Stuti Sukesh Shetty and Mridini Shetty and fun games also the special attraction as a Musical skit “Buntaatike” written and directed by Mrs Shruthi Rai Pakkala and “Kusal da easal” a comedy-drama written and directed by Mr Manoj Kumar Shetty engaged all the audience throughout the programme.

The program was concluded with a Raffle draw where winners were awarded spectacular prizes. Prema Shetty delivered the vote of thanks and Ashith H Shetty compered the programme.

