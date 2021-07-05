Spread the love



















Saudi Arabia approves security plan for Haj



Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has approved the security plan for this year’s Haj pilgrimage, while taking into account precautions against Covid-19.

According to the plan issued on Sunday by the Interior Ministry that aims to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims, a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals ($2,666) will be imposed on anyone who attempts to enter the ritual sites without permission, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ministry calls on all citizens and residents to obey the special regulations of this year’s Haj season.

Meanwhile, police officers will be deployed on all routes leading to the Grand Mosque and holy sites.

Saudi Arabia announced last month that the 2021 Haj season would be limited to domestic pilgrims only and allows a maximum of 60,000 individuals.

It will be the second Haj season with no foreign pilgrims in order to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

More than 13 million worshippers wearing masks and observing physical distancing rules have visited the mosques since the seven-month prayer and Umrah suspension was lifted last October.

