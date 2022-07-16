Saudi Arabia, Iraq sign electric power grids deal



Riyadh: Saudi Arabia and Iraq have signed an electric power grids deal to boost economic cooperation.

The deal was signed between Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud and Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Abdulaziz said that apart from enhancing bilateral economic ties, the signing of the deal will help establish Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for electric power grids and attract investment in the country’s electricity generation projects.

The agreement was signed ahead of Saturday’s Jeddah summit that will be participated by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, and leaders from Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Saudi Press Agency.