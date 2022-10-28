Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan soon: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud would soon visit Pakistan, adding that the Crown Prince has expressed his willingness to support development projects in the country, media reports said.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud would soon visit Pakistan, adding that the Crown Prince has expressed his willingness to support development projects in the country, media reports said.

The premier’s remarks came days after he concluded a three-day trip to Saudi Arabia during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral ties and fraternal bonds, Dawn reported.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the Specialised Training Programme (STP) batch of the National Police Academy in Islamabad, Sharif talked about his meeting with the Saudi Prime Minister earlier this week.

“Earlier this year, a team from the Saudi Development Fund visited Pakistan. During a meeting with me, they complained about delays in projects in Pakistan caused by the previous government,” he recalled.

“Trust me, it was very embarrassing. But I asked for some time and got approvals for all the delayed projects within 48 hours,” Sharif said, Dawn reported.

The Prime Minister said that during his meeting with Prince Salman, he had apologised for these delays.

“He (Prince Salman) said that the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are closely bound together in a relationship. �We are like one family and I am ready to do everything’… These were his words.

“The Saudi prince also told us to work on projects and to facilitate them without any worries,” Sharif said, elaborating that the projects included an oil refinery which is worth $10 billion.

Hence, he added, when Prince Salman visits Pakistan, “I want all of you to welcome him warmly because he comes from a brotherly country”.

Sharif also said that in the last few years, Pakistan’s relations with friendly countries had suffered and promised that he is making all-out efforts to mend ties.

Like this: Like Loading...