Saudi expels Lebanese ambassador, recalls ambassador to Lebanon



Riyadh: Saudi Arabia recalled on Friday its ambassador to Lebanon and demanded the Lebanese ambassador leave the kingdom within 48 hours, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also announced an immediate halt to all Lebanese imports, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia summoned the Lebanese ambassador on Wednesday over comments made by Lebanese Information Minister, George Kordahi that criticized the Saudi-led coalition involved in Yemen’s civil war, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry confirmed that the decisions won’t affect the Lebanese citizens residing in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia halted in April the import of Lebanese vegetables and fruits after discovering narcotics inside such shipments from Lebanon.

