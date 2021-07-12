Spread the love



















Saudi King, Oman Sultan hold negotiation session



Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and visiting Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq held a negotiation session in the planned cross-border city of Neom, according to state media.

In a report, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that during the session on Sunday, the two leaders reviewed ties and cooperation in various sectors between the two countries.

The session was held following the Sultan’s arrival to the Kingdom earlier in the day on an invitation by King Salman, reports Xinhua news agency.

This is the first visit by an Omani leader in more than a decade.

The two-day visit aims to strengthen relations and cooperation in various fields for the interest and steady progress of the peoples of the two countries, the SPA report highlighted.

Following the session, the two nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a Coordination Council over the countries’ stances in various issues.

Also in the day, the two country’s Commerce Ministers also met to discuss ways to promote bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

