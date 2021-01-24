Spread the love



















Saudi-led coalition destroys air target aimed at Riyadh

Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition involved in the ongoing conflict in Yemen said it destroyed an air target launched towards the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh.

In a statement on Saturday, the coalition said it intercepted “apparent missile or drone attack” over Riyadh, Xinhua news agency reported.

A day ago, the coalition had foiled two attacks of a bomb-laden boat in the southern Red Sea and intercepted a bomb-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia.

The attacks were part of a series of missile and drone attacks that targeted various areas in Saudi Arabia, mainly border cities.

Most of these attacks were foiled before reaching their targets.

In March, the coalition will complete its sixth year of war in Yemen against Houthi militia in support of the government of the Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.