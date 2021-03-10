Spread the love



















Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi military site



Riyadh: A warplane of the Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes on a Houthi-controlled military site in Yemen’s capital city Sanaa, witnesses said.

They said the strikes on Tuesday hit a maintenance camp in the city’s al-Nahda neighbourhood, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported three Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on the camp.

On Sunday, the coalition launched multiple airstrikes on the same camp, as the Iran-backed Houthi rebels intensified cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities.

The strikes hit the 1st Division Camp, Maintenance Camp and the 4th Brigade in downtown Sanaa, as well as the Attan site in the southern part of the capital.

The same day, the Houthi militia confirmed attacking Saudi Aramco facilities in Ras al-Tannura port in the Kingdom’s Dammam region and other targets Asir and Jazan with eight ballistic missiles and 14 bomb-laden drones.

A Houthi military spokesman vowed that his group would continue attacking Saudi Arabia as long as the war and blockade continue on Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government.