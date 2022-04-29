Saudi-led coalition to release 163 Houthi prisoners



Riyadh: Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen has announced to release 163 Houthi prisoners, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Coalition spokesperson Turki Al Maliki on Thursday said the move was part of the humanitarian initiatives implemented by Saudi Arabia, Xinhua news agency reported.

The coalition had started to take action to release the prisoners in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross, the spokesperson added.

The warring sides of Yemen, in addition to the Saudi-led coalition, started a two-month ceasefire on April 2, as part of the ongoing efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis, which has been going on since 2014.