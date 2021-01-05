Spread the love



















Saudi, Qatar to reopen land, air, sea borders: Kuwaiti FM



Kuwait City: Saudi Arabia and Qatar will reopen land, air and sea borders between the countries, in a breakthrough agreement aimed at ending the three-year diplomatic dispute with Doha, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah announced.

“The Kuwaiti emir made a phone call with the Qatari emir and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, who both confirmed their intention to start a new beginning in their relations,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying in a televised address on Monday evening.

“Based on a suggestion from the Kuwaiti Emir, the two countries have agreed to reopen the land, air, and sea borders between the two countries as of today’s evening.

“The Kuwaiti Emir expressed his confidence in the keenness of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Egypt to end the Gulf crisis and address all relevant matters,” the Foreign Minister added.

The full breakthrough agreement is expected to be signed on Tuesday at the 41st GCC Summit on Tuesday in the northwestern Saudi city of AlUla, attended by Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The Anti-Terror Quartet, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain, severed diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017 and has since imposed an embargo on the Gulf state, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Qatar has repeatedly denied all the charges.



