Saudi to reopen embassy in Iran soon: FM

Tehran: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has said that the Saudi embassy will soon reopen in Iran’s capital Tehran, a media report said.

Saud made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday, following their meeting in Tehran earlier in the day, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are currently making efforts to continue diplomatic measures in the two countries, he said. Iran earlier reopened its embassy in Riyadh as well as consulate general and representative office to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, Xinhua news agency reported.

The top Saudi diplomat noted that the normalisation of the bilateral ties is of importance as the two countries are important players in the region and such relations are based on the principles of mutual respect, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and commitment to the UN Charter.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, for his part, said his country has provided the necessary facilities for Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic operations in Tehran and the northeastern city of Mashhad.

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran on Saturday afternoon, beginning his first visit to the Iranian capital after the two countries’ severed bilateral ties were resumed in April.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.

