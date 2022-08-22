‘Sauhardha Lahiri’ Announces New Committee during Cultural Program In Dubai

UAE: In a joyous occasion ‘Sauhardha Lahiri’ announced the new committee members for the current year during a cultural program held on 20th August, 2022 evening at Marco Polo Hotel, Al Muteena, Dubai, UAE.

Honorary President Dinesh C. Devadiga along with the existing Committee Members made the announcement and wished the team all the best.

The new Committee comprises of Ashok Bailur as President, Karunakar Adyar as Vice President, Yuvaraj K. Devadiga as General Secretary, Suresh N. Shetty as Treasurer & Yashwanth Karkera as Cultural Secretary. They were all honoured with flower bouquets in front of the family audience on stage.

Outgoing President Ashok Anchan including Richard D’Souza & Haneef Perliya were unable to attend but had sent their wishes to the new committee. Honorary Advisor Daya Kirodian spoke about the founder, Sadashiva Das and also wished the new committee.

The cultural program had various live singing and dances beautifully rendered by members of ‘Sauhardha Lahiri’, Sukanya Sharath Karkera, Pramod Kumar, Ramachandra Bedradka, Dinesh Doddannagudde, Rajnish Amin, Master Mayank Mahesh Attavar, Master Samyak Suresh Shetty, Master Samarth Suresh Shetty, Master Vihan, Sushma Ashok Bailur, Suketha, Sandeep Poojary, Sundar Rao, Mamatha, Kumari Ananya & Kumari Sharanya.

Guests of Honour included Dinesh Devadiga, Shodhan Prasad Attavar, Suresh Chandappa Devadiga, Sadan Das, Anand Valal and Naved Magundi who were honoured with flower bouquets on the stage. Harish Pilar, General Manager of Marco Polo Hotel was also honoured during the occasion.

During the program, the Producer of the Kannada Film ‘E-Mannu’, Ishwardas Shetty along with his team members arrived and did the poster release function of his film. Shodhan Prasad did the honours.

Suresh N. Shetty & Mahesh Attavar jointly conducted the programme in their own style spontaneously.

The programme concluded with a sumptuous Dinner.

