Saurabh Shukla, Johnny Lever mull over who’ll carry forward their comic legacy

Mumbai: Actors Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever, who are gearing up for their upcoming show ‘Pop Kaun’, recently featured in a quirky video which is a spoof of the post-credit sequence of the blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’. In the video, they can be seen talking about how they can’t leave comedy to the younger generation as it’s “desh ki comedy ki izzat ka sawal”.

They expressed their concerns on who will continue the legacy of comedy after them? Leaving the audiences to keep guessing more, the duo announced their association with the biggest comedy series of the year, ‘Pop Kaun’.

Johnny Lever said, “From old school punches to new age gags, ‘Pop Kaun’ has it all. With Pop Kaun, I’m making my digital debut and what better way to enter into the digital world than to be a part of the biggest comedy show of the year”.

The series has been directed and created by Farhad Samji of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ fame.

Talking about the series, Saurabh Shukla said, “‘Pop Kaun’ is an out and out comedy that audiences across generations can enjoy. With every growing episode there’s a new way to look at the same story. Viewers will witness their favourite comedy actors come together and bring a lot of madness on screen. With Farhad Samji’s creation and direction, we are looking forward to the show”.

‘Pop Kaun’ will be available to stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

