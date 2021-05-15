Spread the love



















Save Life Trust Donates 6 Oxygen Concentrators to Wenlock Hospital

Mangaluru: The Save Life Trust has donated 6 Oxygen Concentrators to the Government Wenlock Hospital on May 15.

The President of the trust Arjun Bhandarkar along with Trust members Manju Neereshwalya and Ramesh Shenoy donated the Oxygen Concentrators to the hospital through Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

Speaking to Mangalorean.com, President of Save Life Charitable Trust Arjun Bhandarkar said, “The Save Life Charitable Trust, Mangaluru began its operations in August 2020 and has been helping struggling families who are also unable to meet their medical expenses. We are financially supporting the poor and the marginalized in the construction of houses and Orphanages for the aged providing free services. In the last 10 months, the trust has spent Rs 1.1 crore helping the needy with the help of generous donors who wish to make a difference”.

Arjun Bhandarkar further said, “The second wave of COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly in the state making it difficult for the healthcare system to cope with. Keeping this in mind, Save Life Charitable Trust with the help of donors has procured 6 Oxygen Concentrators at a cost of Rs 3,69,600 and handed them over to the Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada to assist in the fight against COVID. Along with it, more than 700 families who are struggling to manage their livelihood in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts are provided with Grocery Kits”.

Arjun Bhandarkar also said, “The Trust has distributed Masks, Sanitizers and Face shields to the Mangalore Traffic Personnel on duty. The trust has also arranged Tea and Snacks for the police personnel on duty every day in the Melkar to Farangipet area”.