Save Mhadei Front threatens to paralyse Goa if Karnataka’s DPR is not revoked

Panaji: The �Save Mhadei Save Goa Front (SMSGF) has warned the state government that it will bring Goa to a standstill if the approval given to the detailed project report (DPR) of Karnataka for the disputed Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project is not revoked within the next 10 days.

Addressing a press conference here, SMSGF convenor Prajal Sakhardande said that it is a serious issue, and hence every Goan should support the movement.

“I appeal to all the people of Goa to unite under the banner of Save Mhadei Save Goa Front and strengthen the movement,” Sakhardande said.

The reaction from the front came after the Union Cabinet decided to approve the creation of the Mhadei Prawah (Mhadei Water Authority) on Wednesday.

“This is a serious issue. The Prawah has already diverted the water of Mhadei. It is nothing but a final nail in the coffin. People should hit the streets after 10 days and paralyse the state if the DPR is not revoked,” he said.

Sakhardande said that the Central government will take cognisance of the matter only when people make the movement strong.

“The Central government is totally in favour of Karnataka and it is doing whatever it wants. We will paralyse the state after 10 days if the DPR approval is not revoked,” SMSGF member Hrudaynath Shirodkar said.

The Save Mhadei Save Goa Front started holding meetings across the state ever since Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Centre has cleared the much disputed Kalasa-Banduri dam project in his state.

Goa and Karnataka are currently battling out a dispute over the Kalasa-Banduri dam project across the Mhadei river at a central tribunal.

Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji. While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is 81.2 km in length in Goa.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the water into its water-starved Malaprabha basin in North Karnataka.

