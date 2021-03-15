Spread the love



















Save Public Sector Banks, Save India! 2-Day Bank Strike on 15-16 March, Key Bank Services Hit

Mangaluru : The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has called for a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 against the privatization of Public Sector Banks and retrograde banking reforms. Over 10 lakh bank employees and officers, including those from DK/Mangaluru are participating in the strike. Services such as deposits and withdrawal at branches, cheque clearance, and loan approvals are affected due to the strike. However, ATMs are likely to remain functional.

All nine banks unions – All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) and the National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) are taking part in the strike called by the UFBU.



Banks were already closed on March 13 (second Saturday) and March 14 (Sunday), leading to a four-day break in regular banking operations. The strike comes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget announcement where she announced the privatization of two public sector banks (apart from IDBI Bank) as part of the government’s disinvestment drive to generate Rs1.75 lakh crore. Apart from bank unions, all the unions in four General Insurance Companies will be on strike on March 17.

Locally here in Mangaluru, Bank employees staged their protest near the Balmatta Circle, Mangaluru this Monday morning, 15 March raising slogans against the Union government, and a protest was also held in front of mini Vidhana Soudha in the city. And this strike by bank employees has put their customers, especially the business owners, in inconveniences and hardships. Over 3000 employees throughout the DK district/Mangaluru are participating in the protest, and the protest will continue tomorrow (Tuesday, 16 March) . Even though the ATM’s are functional at the moment, with the banks closed for two-days, they could run out of money. So it is advisable to withdraw money soon before the ATM kiosks run dry?