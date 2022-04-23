Save Soil -Save Environment! Members of Local Isha Foundation observe ‘World Soil Day’

Mangaluru: 22nd April 2022 was celebrated as World Soil Day. As a part of the Save Soil Movement by Conscious Planet, on World Earth Day, members of local Isha Foundation formed by Sadhguru organized a program in Kadri Park, Mangaluru and also at Ajjarkad park in Udupi. General Public and volunteers actively participated in this event, and Kudla’s celebrity Mrs. Sowjanya Hegde, an TV Anchor and Fashion Blogger/Model was the chief guest for the event, where she spoke on the importance of saving soil for a better environment and ecology. (More on her speech watch the video below) The programme began at 7 am, where participants took part in Barefoot walking, Clay Modelling, Clay Handprints and a talk on the save soil movement was delivered by the host Deepak Bhat, of Isha Foundation, Mangaluru.

It should be noted that Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation has volunteered to be an ambassador for this movement, is travelling 30000km from London to Cauvery Basin, by Motorbike to spread awareness across 24 countries. The event was kicked off for Karnataka by our Honorable Chief Minister Shri. Basavaraj Bommai in Manipal on 12th April 2022, and will be continuing for a few more days. Ensuring that our soil is rich and fertile is key to avoiding an ecological disaster. Sadhguru has explained the importance of soil revitalization and shares five methods we can use to save the soil. Sadhguru shares 2 causes and 4 effects of soil degradation – a crucial aspect of the planet’s degrading ecological situation.

In India, people have been tilling the same land for thousands of generations. But in the last generation, the soil quality has become so poor that it is on the verge of becoming a desert. If you want to preserve the soil, it means organic content has to go into it. But our trees have all been cut and millions of animals are being exported from the country. These are not animals, this is our topsoil going to some other country. When this happens, how will you replenish the soil? But as a generation of people, do we have the necessary brains to give that little support or will we just sit around and watch it die?

Since we are the source of the problem, we can also be the source of the solution. We are a problem only because we are in an unconscious, compulsive mode of action. If we were conscious, we would naturally be a solution. This is why Sadhguru has been working with United Nations agencies and other forces, and proposing this idea of a “Conscious Planet” movement.

There are 5.2 billion people living in countries with the ability to vote and elect their nation’s leadership. The Isha Foundation has been looking at how to get at least three billion people on board so that ecological issues become the issues that elect governments. The Foundation wants to make these three billion people aware of at least five ecological aspects that must happen in their country, and two or three aspects that must not happen. If they succeed in doing this, then ecology will become, if not number one, at least the number two issue in election manifestos.

As a part of the Conscious Planet movement, Isha Foundation is trying to bring focus to the most important aspect of rejuvenating this planet: the soil. Everything you see as life on this planet – including worms, insects, birds, animals, plant life, and ourselves – happens out of just thirty-nine inches of soil profile. The real damage is happening to this topsoil, which sustains every life that we know. If we can ensure the soil is organically rich and healthy, the planet will be capable of regenerating itself, and we will be able to manage the other problems, to a large extent.