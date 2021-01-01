Spread the love



















Saying ‘Goodbye to 2020’ Revelers Feasted on Lavish Buffet with Unlimited IMFL at Taj Gateway

Saying ‘Goodbye to 2020’ Revelers Feasted on a 80 items ( 52 main course and remaining salads, dressings, chaats etc) Lavish Buffet with Unlimited IMFL at Taj Gateway Hotel, Old Port Road, Mangaluru on 31 December 2020



Mangaluru: Goodbye 2020! Welcome 2021! Of course New Year is a time for celebration. It is indeed an occasion to ring out the old and ring in the new with friends and dear ones. The New Year party with its entire sheen and excitement is the perfect occasion for a fresh start whilst making the New Year Eve an ideal representation of color, fervor, zest and enthusiasm. And for that matter, Revelers toasted to the joy of a new year at the simple “New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet” with unlimited IMFL at Hotel Taj Gateway, Old Port Road/Bunder, Mangaluru and added a little sparkle to the last night of the year of 2020. The event was not a glamorous and glitzy one as it used to be during the past years, due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

The crowd predominantly of entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, young and old envisioned a grand, limited capacity affair that catered to the likes of the entire family and friends. Everyone was set to ring in the New Year 2021 as the energetic Taj crew amped up the celebrations, and for once, everyone escaped into a night that they will remember for all eternity. The party was fueled by unlimited cocktails and cocktails, a lavish buffet and unlimited delicious starters prepared by in-house chefs. The luxury and finesse of this legendary New Year Eve Buffet Dinner did engulf the revelers world.



The guests comprising fifty families savored the lavish buffet comprising an array of mouth-watering cuisine, salads, soups, non-veg (Western and Indian) and veg , desserts etc. Unlike previous years, where guests got hampers, free stays at Taj Hotels etc in various games and lucky draws, this year there was nothing of that sort due to Covid-19 restrictions. Instead revelers feasted on a sumptuous dinner buffet comprising 52 main courses and 30 salads, dressings, chaats etc. Among the wide spread menu was-Peppers with Glass Noodle and Sundried Tomato, Red Wine Poached Pears with Goat Cheese and Mixed Greens, Pesto Dressed Grilled Cottage Cheese and Cherry Tomato, Seafood Avocado Salad, Moroccan Jalapeno Chicken Salad, Roasted Lamb and Radish Salad, Cold Cuts, Chicken and Olive Roulade Mixed Seafood Terrine, Vegetarian Stuffed Zucchini with Mexican Rice, Murgh Badami Kebab, Ghost Cheese Tikki, Machhi Amritsari with Mint Chutney, Kanthari Paneer Tikka, Crispy Fried Chilli Baby Corn.

Roast Turkey with Cranberry Sauce with Grilled Vegetables, Prawn Ghee Roast, Nandu Pepper Fry, Sliced Fish in Chilli Oyster Sauce, Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani – Burani Raita, Murgh Lababdar, Vegetarian Zucchini and Potato Parmigiana, Paneer Do- Pyaza, Phool Makhana and Broccoli Ki Sabzi , Amritsari Chole, Penne Arrabiata, Variety of Indian Breads (Naan, Roti, Pudina Paratha, Missi Roti and Mini Bhaturas ), Desserts like Chocolate Mousse , Assorted Cheese Cakes, Mont Blanc, Strawberry Jelly with Vanilla Mousse, Plum Pudding in Brandy Sauce, Dressed Fruits Kulfi, Mango and Vanilla Ice Creams, along with Fresh Fruit Juices, Salads, Dinner Rolls, Assorted Dips, Soups etc

Yes- Unlimited starters, Drinks, Cocktails, Gourmet food and a whole lot of fun- you name it. Beginning of a brand new year did call for lots of energy and gusto at this party. Revelers stamped these magic words on to 2021, at Taj Gateway’s special dinner buffet, which ushered in the best there can be. This party outwitted and enamored with the charm of a variety of cocktails/mocktails/IMFL/Beer etc to get the best out of party people. They all either survived the night or bled it all out – and many had one of the most exhilarating experiences of their life!

Of course, the year unleashed a million reasons to smile. The revelers did make the first reason to be at TAJ GATEWAY. They immersed themselves along with their loved ones to the New Year Eve Night along with the flamboyant flow of Unlimited spirits and food. It was that time of the year again when the old goes away and new sets in! It was time to welcome the greatest year in the history of mankind yet! It was a time to celebrate the legacy of an icon! It was a time to live, love and be happy! And the best part was that everyone celebrated responsibly in the name of peace, love and happiness!

With all things glittering, the Taj Gateway organizers made a shining beginning to the brand new year 2021– they gave the revelers choice of their favorite food and drinks. To the energetic, friendly and courteous Taj Gateway Team, I say “A Job well Done”. No doubt, it was the “Best New Year’s Dinner Buffet” in Town. Hotel Taj Gateway Simply Rocked- AS ALWAYS!