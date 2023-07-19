SC Collegium recommends appointment of advocate KV Aravind as Karnataka HC judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of advocate Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind as judge of the Karnataka High Court.

The recommendation for his elevation was made by the Collegium of the High Court of Karnataka on August 16, 2022. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Karnataka have also concurred in the recommendation for the elevation of advocate K. V. Aravind, said the SC Collegium.

It said that the apex court Collegium has scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record for the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the candidate for elevation to the High Court. “We have considered the observations of the Department of Justice in the file. The inputs in the file indicate that nothing adverse to the integrity or character of Shri K.V. Aravind has been noticed,” it added.

Advocate K.V. Aravind has a standing of nearly 23 years at the Bar. He has appeared before the High Court as Standing Counsel for various departments of the State government. He has appeared in cases resulting in 567 reported judgments.

“There is a considerable amount of tax litigation before the Karnataka High Court. There is a need for specialised judges having domain experience in this branch of law. Tax law is integrally connected with various other branches of law, including commercial, corporate and personal law,” said SC Collegium while recommending the name of a lawyer for elevation to the high court.

Like this: Like Loading...