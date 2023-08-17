SC Collegium recommends C.S. Sudha as permanent Judge of Kerala High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday recommended the appointment of Additional Judge C.S. Sudha as permanent Judge of the Kerala High Court.

In June, the Collegium of the High Court of Kerala had unanimously recommended the name of C.S. Sudha for appointment as permanent Judge of the high court.

The SC Collegium said that it had consulted other Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the Kerala High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

“A committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated October 26, 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of Justice C.S. Sudha,” noted the SC Collegium.

It said that Justice Sudha is fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent Judge of the Kerala High Court.

“The Chief Minister and the Governor of Kerala have concurred in the above recommendation,” said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

